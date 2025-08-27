Army deployed across six districts in Punjab as Monsoon floods threaten millions

LAHORE – Pakistan’s most populated region Punjab is facing an unprecedented flood crisis as relentless monsoon rains, coupled with massive water releases from India’s dams, push rivers to breaking point, and now Army has been deployed across six district to save lives.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an urgent warning: Lahore and surrounding areas are at “very high to exceptionally high” risk. Water level at River Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej are swelling to dangerous levels. Floodwaters already breached embankments in Narowal, Sialkot, and Shakargarh, while part of Hanjli Bridge in Zafarwal has collapsed, cutting off dozens of villages.

Authorities are scrambling as India releases an additional 2Lac cusecs into the Ravi and 1Lac cusecs into the Chenab, raising fears of catastrophic flooding over the next 48 hours. Residents in low-lying areas have been urged to evacuate immediately, as rescue teams struggle to keep pace with the rising waters.

Punjab Flood Alert

Punjab government called in the army to aid in rescue operations across six districts, including Lahore, Kasur, and Faisalabad. Over 174,000 people have already been evacuated from flood-hit areas, but with the rivers swelling further and more heavy rains expected, the situation is growing increasingly dire.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to accelerate rescue efforts and provide food, medicine, and shelter to those affected. Relief camps have been set up, but the scale of the disaster is overwhelming local resources.

Eastern rivers are now far more volatile than in the past. The South Asian naiton has already lost 802 lives to flooding this monsoon, with half of them in just the last month. As rivers rage and dams overflow, Punjab stands on the edge of one of its most severe flood crises in decades.