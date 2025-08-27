Taylor Swift gets engaged to NFL’s Travis Kelce as photos go viral

American pop sensation Taylor Swift has officially announced her engagement to NFL player Travis Kelce, sharing the news via a heartfelt post on her Instagram account.

The post features a photo of the couple together, confirming months of speculation about their relationship.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married” Swift captioned the post.

According to reports, Kelce proposed with a custom-designed diamond ring, specially created for Swift.

The couple has been together for the past two years and has often made headlines for appearing together at various events, fueling media buzz and fan excitement.

Their engagement photos are now going viral on social media, with fans and celebrities alike flooding the comments with messages of love and congratulations.