'Vision Pro': Apple's first significant product in 8 years unveiled

Apple's significant new product has been in the works for years, but it's finally here with a eye watering price tag.
During Apple's annual keynote at the Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Apple's CEO Tim Cook unveiled the Vision Pro, the company's first mixed-reality headset. It will launch next year.
The Vision Pro, which has been years in the works and has apparently had some setbacks and product design compromises along the way, is Apple's first significant product release since the Apple Watch was launched in 2014.
But Apple's Vision Pro is the definition of an ultra-high-end gadget, and it has price tag of $3,499 to match. It is slimmer than the competition and boasts capabilities that no one else on the market presently provides.
After revealing the sleek VR headset that resembled ski goggles, Apple CEO Tim Cook said, "There are certain products that shift the way we look at technology and the role it plays in our lives."
"We believe Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary product with the performance, immersion, and capability that only Apple can deliver," he continued.
https://twitter.com/tim_cook/status/1665806600261763072
The gadget, which Apple has been working on for years, would concentrate on gaming, streaming video, and conferencing.
