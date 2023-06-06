Search

Technology

'Vision Pro': Apple's first significant product in 8 years unveiled

Web Desk 10:31 PM | 6 Jun, 2023
'Vision Pro': Apple's first significant product in 8 years unveiled
Source: Apple

Apple's significant new product has been in the works for years, but it's finally here with a eye watering price tag.

During Apple's annual keynote at the Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Apple's CEO Tim Cook unveiled the Vision Pro, the company's first mixed-reality headset. It will launch next year.

The Vision Pro, which has been years in the works and has apparently had some setbacks and product design compromises along the way, is Apple's first significant product release since the Apple Watch was launched in 2014.

But Apple's Vision Pro is the definition of an ultra-high-end gadget, and it has price tag of $3,499 to match. It is slimmer than the competition and boasts capabilities that no one else on the market presently provides.

After revealing the sleek VR headset that resembled ski goggles, Apple CEO Tim Cook said, "There are certain products that shift the way we look at technology and the role it plays in our lives." 

"We believe Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary product with the performance, immersion, and capability that only Apple can deliver," he continued.

https://twitter.com/tim_cook/status/1665806600261763072

The gadget, which Apple has been working on for years, would concentrate on gaming, streaming video, and conferencing.

Apple introduces new OS for iPhones – here's the models that are not getting the update

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

Apple introduces new OS for iPhones – here's the models that are not getting the update

09:42 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

Savvy to rescue: savyour becomes world’s first-ever cashback App with AI-backed shopping assistant

07:35 PM | 1 Jun, 2023

Qatari man wins gold in Geneva for world’s first smart prayer rug

05:02 PM | 24 May, 2023

EU states approve first complete set of crypto rules

10:45 PM | 19 May, 2023

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra mockup reveals remarkable design changes

11:10 PM | 7 May, 2023

Google launches first 'App Growth Lab' in Pakistan to support local app developers

10:11 AM | 27 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistani designer dresses Dutch Queen for royal wedding

11:04 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 6th June 2023

09:04 AM | 6 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 6, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 06, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 304.9 308.15
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 377 381
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.5 84.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.5 81.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.82 766.80
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.68
Danish Krone DKK 41.03 41.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.4 36.75
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 925.2 934.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 742.38 750.38
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.38 79.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 313.87 316.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 6, 2023

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 228,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 228,900 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: