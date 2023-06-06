Search

PakistanTop News

SC registrar returns PTI chief's petition against civilians' trial in military courts

Web Desk 10:51 PM | 6 Jun, 2023
SC registrar returns PTI chief's petition against civilians' trial in military courts
Source: Supreme Court of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court (SC) registrar on Tuesday raised objections and returned the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against civilians' trial under the Army Act.

The SC registrar raised seven objections to Imran Khan's petition. One objection pertains to the lack of clarity about it being a public interest matter.

The prime minister, chief minister and foreign minister cannot be made parties to a case under Article 248 of the Constitution, the SC registrar said.

Furthermore, the registrar raised objection to inclusion of multiple pleas in the same petition.

May 9 incidents: Imran Khan to be tried in military court, says Rana Sanaullah 

The petition filed by Hamid Khan Advocate argued that the Corps Commander House in Lahore was legally considered a civilian building, known as Jinnah House.

Imran Khan’s stance is that there is a legislation against the trial of May 9 protesters in military courts. Thus the trial of civilians in military courts should be halted, Imran Khan's lawyer said.

The petition asked the apex court to invalidate summoning the army under Article 245 of the Constitution.

NA passes resolution for May 9 rioters' trial under anti-terrorism, military laws

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Shah Mahmood Qureshi released from Adiala jail, says will meet PTI chief Imran Khan tomorrow

07:08 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

Sindh launches crackdown against tax defaulting vehicles 

03:54 PM | 5 Jun, 2023

Pakistan’s former army chief Bajwa faces heckling by Afghan citizen during France vacation

01:43 PM | 5 Jun, 2023

Ex-PTI lawmakers form ‘Democrats’ group 

01:23 PM | 5 Jun, 2023

US Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer inaugurates Career Expo

12:31 PM | 5 Jun, 2023

PTI President Parvez Elahi sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

09:51 PM | 4 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistani designer dresses Dutch Queen for royal wedding

11:04 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 6th June 2023

09:04 AM | 6 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 6, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 06, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 304.9 308.15
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 377 381
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.5 84.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.5 81.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.82 766.80
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.68
Danish Krone DKK 41.03 41.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.4 36.75
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 925.2 934.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 742.38 750.38
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.38 79.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 313.87 316.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 6, 2023

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 228,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 228,900 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: