SC registrar returns PTI chief's petition against civilians' trial in military courts

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court (SC) registrar on Tuesday raised objections and returned the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against civilians' trial under the Army Act.

The SC registrar raised seven objections to Imran Khan's petition. One objection pertains to the lack of clarity about it being a public interest matter.

The prime minister, chief minister and foreign minister cannot be made parties to a case under Article 248 of the Constitution, the SC registrar said.

Furthermore, the registrar raised objection to inclusion of multiple pleas in the same petition.

The petition filed by Hamid Khan Advocate argued that the Corps Commander House in Lahore was legally considered a civilian building, known as Jinnah House.

Imran Khan’s stance is that there is a legislation against the trial of May 9 protesters in military courts. Thus the trial of civilians in military courts should be halted, Imran Khan's lawyer said.

The petition asked the apex court to invalidate summoning the army under Article 245 of the Constitution.