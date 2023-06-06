Search

Zubab Rana celebrates 27th birthday with friends

Maheen Khawaja 11:18 PM | 6 Jun, 2023
Zubab Rana celebrates 27th birthday with friends
Source: Zubab Rana (Instagram)

Zubab Rana, a talented and recognised actress in the Pakistani drama industry, has made a remarkable name for herself through her dedication and hard work. From her early days, she quickly established herself as a notable face, captivating audiences with her exceptional acting skills. With each project, she continues to prove her versatility and ability to bring characters to life on screen.

Rana is not only known for her acting prowess but also for her remarkable sense of style. She effortlessly carries herself with grace and elegance, always making fashion statements that turn heads. With an innate understanding of what suits her best, she consistently presents herself in a stylish and trendy manner.

Recently, she celebrated her birthday with her friends. Dressed in a stylish black top paired with casual jeans, she looked radiant. Completing her look with a silver purse and flawlessly done hair and makeup, she exuded elegance and charm. She was seen beaming at the camera and in another picture she was seen cutting a small chocolate cake.

Her post garnered thousands of likes in a few hours with fans flooding the comment section with red heart emojis and well wishes for the actress.

On the work front, Rana was last seen in Wo Paghal Si, Bandish, Fitrat, Mere Khudaya and Rishtay Biktay Hain.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

