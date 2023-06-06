Search

LifestyleVideosViral

Punjab Police's video about driving license with Tiktoker Jannat Mirza fails to impress netizens

Maheen Khawaja 11:28 PM | 6 Jun, 2023
Punjab Police's video about driving license with Tiktoker Jannat Mirza fails to impress netizens
Source: Jannat Mirza (Instagram)

The Punjab Police recently made an innovative move to raise awareness about the accessibility of obtaining a driving license.

Historically, acquiring a driving license has been perceived as a cumbersome process, involving multiple steps and extensive paperwork. However, the Punjab Police's skit aimed to dispel this notion by showcasing the simplified and streamlined procedures now in place.

Through their official Instagram account, they shared a skit featuring popular showbiz star Jannat Mirza, highlighting the simplified process of acquiring a driving license in Punjab. The video aimed to encourage individuals to visit their nearest police service centre with their ID cards to obtain a driving license easily. 

"Now getting a driving license is very easy. Just visit any nearest police service centre with an ID card and get a driving license. In this regard, a special video of the well-known showbiz star Jannat Mirza

#PunjabPolice #DrivingLicense @jannatmirza_" 

Netizens, on the other hand, expressed their dissatisfaction with the Punjab Police's collaboration with a TikToker for conveying this message, and they took to the comment section to express their opinions.

Here's a glimpse of what they had to say:

Jannat Mirza’s latest pictures break the internet

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistani honoured for returning around Rs8m to Dubai police

02:05 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

Katrina Kaif beats Akshay Kumar with broom in new viral video

12:05 PM | 5 Jun, 2023

Mohib Mirza to star with Mahira Khan in upcoming drama 'Razia'

04:40 PM | 3 Jun, 2023

Viral video clip captures 'awkward encounter' between CJP Bandial and Justice Isa

10:51 PM | 1 Jun, 2023

TikToker Shahtaj Khan comes under fire over viral nude photoshoot

11:06 AM | 31 May, 2023

Maya Ali mocks Maryam Nawaz in new viral video

12:45 PM | 31 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Gender-based discrimination falls within ambit of sexual harassment ...

11:34 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 6th June 2023

09:04 AM | 6 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 6, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 06, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 304.9 308.15
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 377 381
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.5 84.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.5 81.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.82 766.80
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.68
Danish Krone DKK 41.03 41.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.4 36.75
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 925.2 934.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 742.38 750.38
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.38 79.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 313.87 316.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 6, 2023

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 228,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 228,900 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: