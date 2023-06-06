Punjab Police's video about driving license with Tiktoker Jannat Mirza fails to impress netizens

The Punjab Police recently made an innovative move to raise awareness about the accessibility of obtaining a driving license.

Historically, acquiring a driving license has been perceived as a cumbersome process, involving multiple steps and extensive paperwork. However, the Punjab Police's skit aimed to dispel this notion by showcasing the simplified and streamlined procedures now in place.

Through their official Instagram account, they shared a skit featuring popular showbiz star Jannat Mirza, highlighting the simplified process of acquiring a driving license in Punjab. The video aimed to encourage individuals to visit their nearest police service centre with their ID cards to obtain a driving license easily.

"Now getting a driving license is very easy. Just visit any nearest police service centre with an ID card and get a driving license. In this regard, a special video of the well-known showbiz star Jannat Mirza

Netizens, on the other hand, expressed their dissatisfaction with the Punjab Police's collaboration with a TikToker for conveying this message, and they took to the comment section to express their opinions.

Here's a glimpse of what they had to say: