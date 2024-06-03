Will Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi be released from jail after acquittal in cipher case?

Imran Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and the party’s Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been acquitted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the cipher case.

They were previously sentenced to 10 years each for leaking state secrets and misusing a diplomatic classified document.

Despite being granted bail, Khan and Qureshi are not expected to be released from prison immediately as they are both imprisoned for other charges.

Khan, who was removed from his position as prime minister in April 2022 through a controversial no-confidence vote, faces multiple charges, including corruption and terrorism. He has been in prison since August last year due to the Toshakhana case and other convictions, including the cipher and illegal marriage cases.

Even though he received relief in some cases, Khan will remain in jail because of his conviction in the illegal marriage case.

Qureshi, who served as the foreign minister during PTI’s term from 2018-2022, faces eight charges related to incidents on May 9 and is also in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan expressed the hope that Imran Khan would soon be released from prison, calling the acquittal a victory.

Another lawyer, Ali Zafar, suggested that other cases against Khan might also result in acquittals.

Journalist and political analyst Mazhar Abbas called it a significant legal and political victory but warned that it’s too early to expect Khan’s release, as he still faces other charges, including inciting violence against the state.