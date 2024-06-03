Search

Pakistan

Will Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi be released from jail after acquittal in cipher case?

09:39 PM | 3 Jun, 2024
Imran Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and the party’s Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been acquitted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the cipher case.

They were previously sentenced to 10 years each for leaking state secrets and misusing a diplomatic classified document.

Despite being granted bail, Khan and Qureshi are not expected to be released from prison immediately as they are both imprisoned for other charges.

Khan, who was removed from his position as prime minister in April 2022 through a controversial no-confidence vote, faces multiple charges, including corruption and terrorism. He has been in prison since August last year due to the Toshakhana case and other convictions, including the cipher and illegal marriage cases.

Even though he received relief in some cases, Khan will remain in jail because of his conviction in the illegal marriage case.

Qureshi, who served as the foreign minister during PTI’s term from 2018-2022, faces eight charges related to incidents on May 9 and is also in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan expressed the hope that Imran Khan would soon be released from prison, calling the acquittal a victory.

Another lawyer, Ali Zafar, suggested that other cases against Khan might also result in acquittals.

Journalist and political analyst Mazhar Abbas called it a significant legal and political victory but warned that it’s too early to expect Khan’s release, as he still faces other charges, including inciting violence against the state.

Gold & Silver

03:28 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 3 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 3, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 299 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.3 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.48 748.48
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.01 917.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.57 172.57
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.34 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 723.28 731.28
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

