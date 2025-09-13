Pakistan seeks 3-Month Electricity Bill relief from IMF for flood victims

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government requested International Monetary Fund (IMF) to defer electricity bills for residents affected by recent floods for at least three months as over 900 people lost their lives while millions suffered by unprecedented deluge this Monsoon season.

IMF reportedly asked Islamabad to provide data on the losses, which the Power Division is expected to submit this week.

On the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Ministry of Finance submitted request to global lender, while also considering multiple relief options for flood victims. These include support through the Benazir Income Support Program and a dedicated flood relief package.

The government already declared an agricultural emergency, with a support package for farmers expected soon. Floods have severely impacted districts including Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Kasur, Muzaffargarh, Multan, and Bahawalpur. Over 6,000 livestock have been lost, and rice crops have suffered heavy damage.

Officials report that approximately 1.3 million acres of standing crops have been destroyed, millions of people have been displaced, and electricity customers of Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Multan have also been affected.

The government is closely monitoring the situation and working to provide relief to affected families across the country.