Field Marshal Asim Munir assures all out support to Punjab Flood Victims: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir made an on-ground visit to the flood-affected regions of Kasur and relief camp at Jalalpur Pirwala in Multan, ISPR said Saturday.

The visit of top general aimed to review the prevailing situation, assess relief efforts, and strengthen coordination between the military and civil administration. The Chief Secretary Punjab and other senior officials accompanied him.

During the visit, Gen Asim gets detailed briefing on rescue and relief activities. He emphasized the importance of good governance, people-centered development, and swift implementation of infrastructure projects to mitigate flood risks. Highlighting the yearly losses caused by floods, he stressed the need for proactive measures to protect lives and property.

He reaffirmed Pak Army’s commitment to supporting public welfare initiatives and assured flood victims of continued assistance in resettlement and rehabilitation. The victims expressed gratitude for the prompt help provided by the Army.

COAS also met with troops, Rescue 1122 teams, and police personnel involved in relief operations, commending their dedication and high morale. He conducted an aerial survey of affected areas along the Lahore-Kasur and Multan-Jalalpur Pirwala routes to evaluate the extent of damage and ongoing relief efforts.

Upon arrival, he was received by the Corps Commanders of Lahore and Multan.