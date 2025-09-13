12 soldiers martyred as security forces kill 35 Indian-sponsored terrorists in KP

RAWALPINDI – Twelve soldiers were martyred as security forces eliminated 35 India-backed terrorists in two different operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ISPR said the engagements took place in Bajaur and North Waziristan from September 10-13.

On reported presence of terrorists, an intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted by the security forces in Bajaur District.

During the conduct of operation, the soldiers effectively engaged the terrorist location, and after an intense fire exchange, twenty two Indian sponsored terrorists were killed.

In another encounter that took place in South Waziristan, thirteen more terrorists were neutralized by the security forces.

“However, during intense fire exchange, twelve brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat,” read ISPR statement.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas.

Intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed physical involvement of Afghan nationals in these heinous acts. Besides, use of Afghan soil against Pakistan by Fitna al Khawarij terrorists continues to remain a grave point of concern.

Pakistan expects the interim Afghan government to uphold its responsibilities and deny use of its soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorists found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

The military’s media wing said such sacrifices by security officials further strengthen our resolve.