21-year-old Afghan woman gang-raped in Haripur

HARIPUR – A 21-year-old Afghan woman was allegedly gang-raped by five individuals in Haripur city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Reports said the victim lived in a rented house in Sector 3 of Khalabat Township area and her husband is abroad for employment.

The incident took place on September 11 when the victims was going to meet her relatives and a man identified as Bacha abducted her took her to nearby field.

The complainant said Bacha and four other men allegedly raped her, adding that she also suffered injuries on her face and lips while resisting the assault.

The other suspects have been identified as Nadi, Rozi, Khan Sher, Javed, and Naseer, who all are Afghan refugees.

Police said the medical report from Trauma Center in Haripur has confirmed the incident, adding that detailed forensic report is yet to come.

Police have arrested the suspects after registering case against them under Section 375-A of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The suspects will be produced in a court to get their physical remand for interrogation.