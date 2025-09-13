President Zardari, Chinese CPC Minister discuss economic, cultural cooperation

CHENGDU – President Asif Ali Zardari called on Member of the Political Bureau and Minister of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee Mr. Li Shule, in Chengdu to discuss strengthening cooperation between Islamabad and Beijing.

Two leaders shed light on advancing cooperation across political, economic, and cultural fields. During the meeting, President Zardari thanked Sichuan province for its warm hospitality and for successfully hosting the Golden Panda Forum. Mr. Li Shule conveyed the best wishes of President Xi Jinping and underscored the enduring friendship between Iron Friends.

He emphasized value of education and culture, stating, “The world needs the fragrance of books, not gunpowder.”

Mr. Li praised President Zardari’s visit to China in February and his recent article published in China Daily, highlighting the leadership role both leaders have played in deepening Pakistan-China relations. He reaffirmed that the friendship between the two nations is expected to grow stronger in the years ahead.