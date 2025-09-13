Rajab Butt faces more trouble as court directs Cyber Crime Probe in Blasphemy Case

LAHORE – Controversial YouTuber Rajab Butt continues to remain in bad light and amid investigations related to betting app promotion, another problem come knocking on YouTuber’s door and this time, its more serious related to Blasphemy case.

Sessions Court in Lahore issued a written order directing National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to proceed action against YouTuber over allegations of blasphemy.

Additional Sessions Judge Shafqat Shehbaz Raja handed down the ruling after the petitioner, Shehzada Adnan, through his lawyer Muhammad Mudasir Chaudhry, filed a request to register case against the content creator. The petitioner claimed that the NCCIA had so far failed to act on his complaint.

The court’s order has sparked intense discussion online, with the case now moving into a critical phase that could have significant implications for social media content regulation in Pakistan.

Rajab launched perfume which was named similar to blasphemy law, sparking outrage among religious groups. The perfume, named “295” in reference to the Pakistan Penal Code section on blasphemy, was promoted in a social media video that has since been deleted. Butt claimed the launch followed a previous blasphemy case filed against him last year.

The controversy prompted after a religious party leaders filed case at Lahore’s Nishtar Colony Police Station, citing PPC Section 295-A (insulting religious beliefs) and Section 11 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). The complaint accused Butt of spreading anti-religious content and hurting public religious sentiments.

Later, Butt shared an apology clip, saying he did not intend to disrespect the blasphemy laws and announced the discontinuation of the perfume. “I apologise for the words I uttered during the launch of the perfume,” he said.

YuTuber risks up to 10 years in prison under the current and previous cases, placing the controversial YouTuber at the center of a high-profile legal and social media storm.