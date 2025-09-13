Missile intercepted over Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madinah amid regional tensions?

MADINAH – Muslims across the globe are concerned as a missile allegedly surfaced near Masjid-e-Nabwi, Islam’s second holiest site, amid regional tensions between Israel and Middle East countries.

Unverified reports online said residents of Madinah witnessed a loud explosion heard across several neighborhoods. Witnesses also reported seeing a bright, missile-like object in the sky near Prophet Muhammad’s Mosque after Fajar time.

Clips shared online captured a glowing object descending near the holy site, prompting concern among worshippers and locals. As some claimed a missile was down and burning debris falling nearby, though no injuries have been reported.

Houthi Missile intercepted in Madina?

#GKShorts | Video captures alleged Houthi missile bound for Israel intercepted over Medina near the Prophet (SAW)’s Mosque#Madina #explosion pic.twitter.com/k4BmlERkMW — Greater Kashmir (@GreaterKashmir) September 13, 2025

The incident may have involved a missile launched by Houthi forces, possibly intended for Israel, while Saudi authorities have not confirmed this.

The official Inside the Haramain account acknowledged the incident and urged masses to avoid speculation until verified information is released.

This event occurs amid heightened regional tensions, including ongoing conflicts in Gaza and recent military activity in Yemen and Qatar.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, and residents are being advised to stay alert while awaiting official updates.