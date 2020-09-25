'Ertuğrul' star Burcu Kıratlı looks ravishing in a red ensemble by Pakistani designer
Ertuğrul has been all the rage in Pakistan since the moment it went on air and the love for the drama and it's cast continues to grow everyday!
Previously, the leading cast members, Esra Bilgic and Engin Altan Sultan have worked with various Pakistani labels and it seems like some more of Ertugrul's cast members are teaming up with popular local brands.
Turkish actress Burcu Kıratlı, essaying the role of Gokce Hatun in 'Dirilis: Ertugrul', recently did a bridal photoshoot for a Pakistani designer and she looked absolutely stunning.
The starlet posted some BTS shots from the shoot on her Instagram. Kıratlı was clad in a red Ali Zeeshan creation. With henna on her hands, traditional jewellery and bold red lips, Burcu is a vision in the scarlet ensemble. Gotta admit, red suits the star.
Her entire look is the perfect definition of beauty and understated elegance. She also shared some portraits of another look.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
