Seven-year old ‘sexually assaulted’ in KPK
Web Desk
12:08 PM | 27 Oct, 2020
Seven-year old ‘sexually assaulted’ in KPK
Share

SWABI – In a shocking incident, a man sexually assaulted a seven-year-old boy in Parmuli village of Razaar tehsil here on Monday.

As per the police officials, the minor was returning from school when the accused took the boy to a deserted plot and assaulted him.

The child told the police that Ikram Khan forcibly took him to nearby thick bushes where he sexually assaulted him.

FIR has registered in Parmuli police station stating that they belonged to Gujjar families living in Mardan but were presently residing in Parmuli area of Swabi.

The child’s father said the child was unstable when he returned from school. On inquiry, he narrated the entire story to them.

The Parmuli SHO Fawad Khan said soon after registration of the case they raided the house of the accused and arrested him.

The accused man is also a resident of Mardan but is presently living in Parmuli village.

In the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to the crime. He said the medical report of the boy was still awaited.

More From This Category
PM Imran arrives in Lahore for a day-long visit ...
09:21 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
Recent warmongering by Indian politicians ...
08:56 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
Pakistan desirous of peaceful, prosperous and ...
08:31 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
Minor boy sexually assaulted by prayer leader in ...
11:35 PM | 27 Oct, 2020
Pakistan to reduce prisoners’ sentences on eve ...
10:16 PM | 27 Oct, 2020
Pakistani fathers to get one-month leave on birth ...
09:31 PM | 27 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebs express grief over Peshawar madrassa blast
04:01 PM | 27 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr