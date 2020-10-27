Seven-year old ‘sexually assaulted’ in KPK

SWABI – In a shocking incident, a man sexually assaulted a seven-year-old boy in Parmuli village of Razaar tehsil here on Monday.

As per the police officials, the minor was returning from school when the accused took the boy to a deserted plot and assaulted him.

The child told the police that Ikram Khan forcibly took him to nearby thick bushes where he sexually assaulted him.

FIR has registered in Parmuli police station stating that they belonged to Gujjar families living in Mardan but were presently residing in Parmuli area of Swabi.

The child’s father said the child was unstable when he returned from school. On inquiry, he narrated the entire story to them.

The Parmuli SHO Fawad Khan said soon after registration of the case they raided the house of the accused and arrested him.

The accused man is also a resident of Mardan but is presently living in Parmuli village.

In the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to the crime. He said the medical report of the boy was still awaited.