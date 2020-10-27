SC dismisses NAB’s plea seeking Shehbaz Sharif’s name on ECL

12:20 PM | 27 Oct, 2020
SC dismisses NAB’s plea seeking Shehbaz Sharif’s name on ECL
Share

ISLAMABAD - A Supreme Court bench has dismissed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) plea, seeking Opposition leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif’s name in the exit control list (ECL) today (Tuesday) while inquiring assets beyond means case.

According to media details, a three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the case and observed that the travel ban on the PML-N leader was unnecessary when the high court issued the order. 

The NAB had added Shehbaz Sharif’s name in the ECL. The Lahore High Court (LHC) with an order removed his name from the ECL.

NAB has been authorized under the anti-money laundering law, Prosecutor Jahanzeb Bharwana said. 

Justice Muneeb Akhtar said that we know the accountability court has jurisdiction.

The court also questioned that when Shehbaz Sharif is in jail, why the NAB is seeking to put his name in the ECL?

More From This Category
PM Imran arrives in Lahore for a day-long visit ...
09:21 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
Recent warmongering by Indian politicians ...
08:56 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
Pakistan desirous of peaceful, prosperous and ...
08:31 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
Minor boy sexually assaulted by prayer leader in ...
11:35 PM | 27 Oct, 2020
Pakistan to reduce prisoners’ sentences on eve ...
10:16 PM | 27 Oct, 2020
Pakistani fathers to get one-month leave on birth ...
09:31 PM | 27 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebs express grief over Peshawar madrassa blast
04:01 PM | 27 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr