SC dismisses NAB’s plea seeking Shehbaz Sharif’s name on ECL

ISLAMABAD - A Supreme Court bench has dismissed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) plea, seeking Opposition leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif’s name in the exit control list (ECL) today (Tuesday) while inquiring assets beyond means case.

According to media details, a three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the case and observed that the travel ban on the PML-N leader was unnecessary when the high court issued the order.

The NAB had added Shehbaz Sharif’s name in the ECL. The Lahore High Court (LHC) with an order removed his name from the ECL.

NAB has been authorized under the anti-money laundering law, Prosecutor Jahanzeb Bharwana said.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar said that we know the accountability court has jurisdiction.

The court also questioned that when Shehbaz Sharif is in jail, why the NAB is seeking to put his name in the ECL?