Famous Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir is visiting Pakistan this month

Famous Turkish Chef and social media sensation, Burak Ozdemir, has revealed in a video that he will be visiting Pakistan this month.

Known as CZN Burak on Instagram, Burak has 17.1 million followers on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGvZfSaHnb8/

He is an expert in Turkish and Middle Eastern delicacies and is known for serving massive portions of them. The chef seems to enjoy cooking in front of the camera and continues to smile throughout his videos.

The 26-year-old already owns the Hatay Medeniyetler Sofrasi restaurant in Turkey. It has three other branches in Istanbul.

Many celebrities have visited his restaurants including actor Imran Abbas, singer Momina Mustehsan and other international celebs.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!