PM Imran expresses condolence to victim families of Peshawar madrasa terrorist attack 

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed condolences to the victims’ families and prayed for early recovery of the injured of today’s terrorist attack on madrasa in Peshawar.

In a tweet, the premier wrote that “Deeply saddened by terrorist attack on madrassah in Peshawar”.

Deeply saddened by terrorist attack on madrassah in Peshawar. My condolences go to the victims families & prayers for early recovery of the injured. I want to assure my nation we will ensure the terrorists responsible for this cowardly barbaric attack are brought to justice asap — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 27, 2020

“I want to assure my nation we will ensure the terrorists responsible for this cowardly barbaric attack are brought to justice asap”, PM Imran added.

At least seven people, mainly madrasa students, embraced martyrdom while dozens other got injured after IED blast hit a religious seminary in Peshawar on early Tuesday morning.