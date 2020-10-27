PM Imran expresses condolence to victim families of Peshawar madrasa terrorist attack 
Web Desk
12:41 PM | 27 Oct, 2020
PM Imran expresses condolence to victim families of Peshawar madrasa terrorist attack 
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed condolences to the victims’ families and prayed for early recovery of the injured of today’s terrorist attack on madrasa in Peshawar.

In a tweet, the premier wrote that “Deeply saddened by terrorist attack on madrassah in Peshawar”. 

“I want to assure my nation we will ensure the terrorists responsible for this cowardly barbaric attack are brought to justice asap”, PM Imran added.

At least 8 dead, over 100 injured in Peshawar's ... 08:52 AM | 27 Oct, 2020

PESHAWAR – A powerful bomb blast ripped through an Islamic seminary on the outskirts of the Khyber Pahtunkhwa ...

At least seven people, mainly madrasa students, embraced martyrdom while dozens other got injured after IED blast hit a religious seminary in Peshawar on early Tuesday morning.

More From This Category
Pakistan reports 825 new COVID-19 cases, 14 ...
10:31 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
Pakistan decides to celebrate Ishq-e-Rasool ...
10:07 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
Another BRT Peshawar bus develops technical ...
09:52 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
PM Imran arrives in Lahore for a day-long visit ...
09:21 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
Recent warmongering by Indian politicians ...
08:56 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
Pakistan desirous of peaceful, prosperous and ...
08:31 AM | 28 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mansha Pasha clarifies her stance on ‘sustainable fashion’
10:36 AM | 28 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr