Govt keeps petroleum prices unchanged till November 30

ISLAMABAD – Sharif-led federal government has decided to keep oil prices unchanged for next fortnight, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced late Tuesday.

In a televised announcement from the Finance Division in the federal capital, the new finance chief said that he debated the summary sent by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the government decided against increasing prices till November 30.

وفاقی وزیر خزانہ اسحاق ڈار اہم گفتگو کر رہے ہیں https://t.co/twiT0WbZ2Y — PML(N) (@pmln_org) November 15, 2022

Earlier, reports suggest that the price of key petroleum products was likely to be increased by up to Rs4 per litre.

Meanwhile, with no changes in prices, petrol is being sold at Rs224.80 per litre, HSD for Rs235.30, Rs186.50 for LDO and Rs191.83 for kerosene. Earlier in October, the government had decided to keep the petrol prices unchanged.

OGRA informed about possible fuel shortage in ... 10:05 AM | 7 Nov, 2022 KARACHI – The oil industry has informed the government about an expected petrol shortage in the coming days due ...

Finance Minister, in his video message, also mentioned that the State Bank and National Bank will withdraw the appeals submitted against the abolition of interest.