CCPO Lahore to probe gun attack on Imran Khan as JIT reconstituted for third time

LAHORE – PTI's 'blue-eyed' officer, CCPO Lahore, Ghulam Mehmood Dogar will head the joint investigation team probing Imran Khan’s assassination case.

The development comes as the previous Joint Investigation Team constituted to probe the attack on the PTI chief failed to initiate a probe, two weeks after the Wazirabad attack.

Dogar’s appointment draws attention as he is currently amidst a tussle between Punjab and the federal government. CCPO Lahore is reportedly close confident of PTI leadership and Punjab Chief Minister.

The senior police official was also placed under suspension through a notification by the establishment division last week however court later set aside the center’s orders.

The provincial administration has issued a notification for the appointment of CCPO Lahore along with Regional Police Officer D.G Khan Syed Khurram and AIG investigation branch Ehsanullah Chauhan as the JIT members.

The investigation further includes Superintendent of Police Potohar Rawalpindi Malik Tariq Mehmood and SP counter-terrorism department Naseebullah.

PTI moves Supreme Court for FIR against three ... 12:32 PM | 14 Nov, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has moved the country’s top court for the ...

Some media reports quoting sources claimed that Dogar’s appointment was made at Imran Khan’s suggestion.

O November 3, a gunman opened fire on a convoy carrying Imran Khan, wounding him and killing a supporter as he led the long march to the federal capital to demand early elections.