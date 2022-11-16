1500 Prize Bond 2022 – Check Draw Results Online

KARACHI – The Karachi National savings office held Prize Bond Rs. 1500 draw No. 92 on November 15, 2022 (Tuesday).

Winning Amount Of Rs. 1500 Prize Bond

LIST NO OF PRIZES WINNING AMOUNT PRIZES Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 01 3,000,000 1st Prize Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 03 1,000,000 2nd Prize Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 1696 18,500 3rd Prize

Here's the complete Rs 1500 Prize bond List