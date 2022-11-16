1500 Prize Bond 2022 – Check Draw Results Online
10:37 AM | 16 Nov, 2022
KARACHI – The Karachi National savings office held Prize Bond Rs. 1500 draw No. 92 on November 15, 2022 (Tuesday).
Winning Amount Of Rs. 1500 Prize Bond
|LIST
|NO OF PRIZES
|WINNING AMOUNT
|PRIZES
|Prize Bond RS. 1500/-
|01
|3,000,000
|1st Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 1500/-
|03
|1,000,000
|2nd Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 1500/-
|1696
|18,500
|3rd Prize
Here's the complete Rs 1500 Prize bond List
-
-
