1500 Prize Bond 2022 – Check Draw Results Online
Web Desk
10:37 AM | 16 Nov, 2022
KARACHI – The Karachi National savings office held Prize Bond Rs. 1500 draw No. 92 on November 15, 2022 (Tuesday).

Winning Amount Of Rs. 1500 Prize Bond

LIST         NO OF PRIZES     WINNING AMOUNT  PRIZES
Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 01  3,000,000      1st Prize
Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 03 1,000,000   2nd Prize
Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 1696 18,500 3rd Prize

Here's the complete Rs 1500 Prize bond List

