Co-build ecosystem with Haier brand seminar 2021

The brand building and globalization strategies keep magnifying Haier's brand influence. Haier has become a representative of the world's top home appliance brands. Haier has been included on the list of BrandZ™ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands for two consecutive years as the world’s first and only IoT ecosystem brand. Haier has ranked no 1 Global Major Appliance brand for 12 consecutive years. In Fortune Global 500 List Haier Smart Homes is on the list of 3 consecutive years up 13 places in the ranking. Haier celebrates its phenomenal success both on a global scale and here in Pakistan as the #1 choice of home appliances for consumers.

Every Year Haier celebrates its innovative products in a mega event Haier Brand Seminar. This year Haier Brand Seminar 2021 was held on 18th January 2021 in Lahore. The slogan was “Co-Build Ecosystem Brand”. Haier Pakistan's current destination is to build an eco-brand for the IoT era, it is changing the lives of its consumers by building an ecosystem brand and scenario brand in Pakistan and continuously lead the home appliances market.

This year is also more exciting as Haier celebrates its 20th Anniversary as the leading appliances brand in the market. The brand seminar brings together everyone that strives and works hard towards making Haier the leading appliances brand in Pakistan.

It is a platform where the company enlightens the audience about its new products and how they are working towards making the lives of their customers easier and full of comfort.

Haier Brand Seminar 2021 enlightened the audience about the smart products that are further going to ease our lifestyle. Haier has made a point to always take care of the consumer by giving them the best. Haier launched a smart home with 4 smart home scenarios, smart living room, smart kitchen, smart bedroom, and smart laundry. Haier will provide fashion and customized the customers’ needs and lead one new trend in the market. Haier introduced IoT based appliances and revolutionized the Pakistani home appliance market.

The Air Solution providers; Haier AIR CONDITIONERS and Haier COMMERCIAL AIR CONDITIONERS, are engineered to provide complete Air Solutions. Haier has now acquired the Patent rights of its AC’s Self-Cleaning Inverter Technology, awarded by the Government of Pakistan.

Haier REFRIGERATORS comes up with Digital Inverter is the real inverter, less than 1 unit a day. This enables Haier refrigerators to operate on extremely low voltages and deliver peak cooling performance.

Haier DEEP FREEZERS utilize advanced inverter technology and measurable energy savings with deep freezing, fast freezing, energy-saving, freezer, and refrigerator convertible.

Haier WASHING MACHINES comes with Smart Washing Machines with voice control, wifi control, auto weight, and smart detecting to enhance the performance of the Haier washing machine for a better wash.

Haier’s LED TV’s with Android AI Smart life takes home entertainment to new heights of family enjoyment.

Haier COOKING brings safe cooking and chef to homes.

And this year is also more exciting as Haier celebrates its 20th year of winning the hearts of its consumers. Haier will continue to deepen the needs of the Pakistani people, continue to innovate and customize a better life plan for Pakistani users. It makes it possible to share air-conditioning, ecological e-commerce, and whole-house customization. Haier seems fully focussed and determined to provide the best ecosystem for everyone in the Year 2021. The future is full of infinite possibilities, so join hands with Haier the Number 1 brand and welcome more wonderful journeys and jointly build an ecological brand in the Internet era.