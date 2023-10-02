Saba Qamar looks smoking hot as "space siren" in latest photos

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar is the ultimate social media queen, and there's no doubt about that! The 39-year-old diva has taken over the internet with her latest pictures even across border!

Known for having versatility in her booming career and ethereal beauty on ramps and photoshoots, the Fraud actress is one of the most sought-after faces in the showbiz industry, and enjoys millions of followers across all social media platforms.

Qamar is often seen treating her 6 million fanbase with scintillating pictures from her professional and private life. Most recently, the Jo Chale To Jaan Se Guzar Gaye star shared pictures from her photoshoot that broke the internet for good.

The Na Kaho Tum Mere Nahi actress opted for an edgy look with a black bejewelled corset top complekented with black pants, a pair of opera gloves and shades.

The Ullu Baraye Farokht Nahi star donned a Y2K inspired hairdo and rocked a glossy lip to accentuate the overall ubercool look.

“S P A C E S I R E N,” Qamar wrote in the caption.

She then wrote some verses encapsulating her unfazed energy, stating, ”You thought you'd alienate me I'd flip,

I rise from the ashes, just a small dip

Topple me over with your glitchy gimmick?

Beat you at your own game, I'm the biggest mimic

I had a few tricks up my sleeve, little did you know,

Now take a backseat babe, 'cause it's a solo show.”

Social media users including Indian rapper Badshah and Pakistani actor Azfar Rehman were swooned by the gorgeous diva's captivating beauty, and left comments under her post.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-02/1696250119-8088.jpg

The Hindi Medium diva also shared a bunch of pictures in a different outfit from the same shoot. In her Instagram Stories, Qamar donned an all black look with a blazer and a skirt with chain accessory. She further added a pair of classic shades and rocked old Hollywood waves as the hairstyle.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-10-02/1696250379-3920.mp4

On the work front, Qamar was recently seen in Baaghi, Manto, Cheekh, Fraud, Sar-e-Rah, Gunah, and Tumhare Husn Ke Naam. She will next be seen in Serial Killer.