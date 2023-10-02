Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman to climb ten of world’s 14 highest peaks 

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani climber Naila Kiani has added another feather to her cap on Monday as she has become the country’s first woman to scale ten peaks above 8,000.

She achieved the milestone when she successfully summitted 8,188m Cho Oyu peak, the world's sixth highest peak located in Tibet region. She reached the top of Cho Oyu at 12:30pm Nepal Time with the team of Imagine Nepal. Pakistani mountaineer Sirbaz Khan was also part of the summit push.

Kiani shared the achievement on social media platform X, saying: “Alhamdolillah! With the prayers of loved ones and our nation, Naila has become First Pakistani along with sirbaz to summit Cho oyu”.

“First Pakistani woman to summit 10 8000er, only Pakistani to summit 7 8000er in six months,” she added.

Meanwhile, Sirbaz Khan has become the first Pakistani climber to scale thirteen of 14 highest peaks in the world.