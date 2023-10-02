Search

PakistanTop News

Security personnel involved in smuggling to face court martial, jail in Pakistan

06:33 PM | 2 Oct, 2023
Security personnel involved in smuggling to face court martial, jail in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said Monday that any personnel of security forces found involved in cross-border smuggling would face court martial and imprisonment. 

His statement comes as the government has launched massive crackdown on smuggling of commodities and dollars to Afghanistan after the national economy worsened due to illegal activities. 

The national-level action proved fruitful as Pakistani rupee has made significant recovery against the dollar in both interbank and open markets after dipping to record low.

Addressing a presser, Bugti said the involvement of security forces’ personnel in smuggling could not be ruled out as the items are transported to the neighbouring country via trucks “and not camels”.

He revealed that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir had clearly conveyed it to military personnel that anyone from security forces involved in cross border smuggling would face court martial and such elements would also be put behind the bars. 

The interior minister further said that stern actions were being taken by the government against smugglers. He said all illegal activities, including hawala and hundi, will be dealt with “iron fist". 

Meanwhile, he categorically stated that there is no place for terrorists and their facilitators in Pakistan. He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the recent bomb blasts.

The caretaker minister also shared his views on Nawaz Sharif’s plan to return to Pakistan. He said if the PML-N supremo returns and take part in politics, it would be encouraging. 

COAS vows to continue actions against illegal activities to rid Pakistan from economic losses 

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

02:16 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

Honda Pridor latest price in October 2023 in Pakistan

10:49 AM | 2 Oct, 2023

Dutch scientist predicts strong earthquake in Pakistan within next 48 ...

09:42 AM | 2 Oct, 2023

Chinese president Xi Jinping condemns terror attacks in Pakistan

03:37 PM | 1 Oct, 2023

Multi-national special forces exercise ‘Eternal Brotherhood-II’ ...

12:19 AM | 1 Oct, 2023

Pakistan cuts petrol price by Rs8 per litre for October 

09:27 PM | 30 Sep, 2023

Pakistani security forces recover 4 of 6 kidnapped footballers in ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:33 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

Security personnel involved in smuggling to face court martial, jail in Pakistan

Horoscope

09:03 AM | 2 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 2 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 2, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 2, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 765.1 773.1
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 36.74 37.09
Danish Krone DKK 40.79 41.19
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 945.27 954.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.58 176.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.31 770.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 323.01 325.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 2, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,800 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,870.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 2 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Karachi PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Islamabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Peshawar PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Quetta PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Sialkot PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Attock PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Gujranwala PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Jehlum PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Multan PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Bahawalpur PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Gujrat PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Nawabshah PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Chakwal PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Hyderabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Nowshehra PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Sargodha PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Faisalabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Mirpur PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: