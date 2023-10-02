Security personnel involved in smuggling to face court martial, jail in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said Monday that any personnel of security forces found involved in cross-border smuggling would face court martial and imprisonment.
His statement comes as the government has launched massive crackdown on smuggling of commodities and dollars to Afghanistan after the national economy worsened due to illegal activities.
The national-level action proved fruitful as Pakistani rupee has made significant recovery against the dollar in both interbank and open markets after dipping to record low.
Addressing a presser, Bugti said the involvement of security forces’ personnel in smuggling could not be ruled out as the items are transported to the neighbouring country via trucks “and not camels”.
He revealed that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir had clearly conveyed it to military personnel that anyone from security forces involved in cross border smuggling would face court martial and such elements would also be put behind the bars.
The interior minister further said that stern actions were being taken by the government against smugglers. He said all illegal activities, including hawala and hundi, will be dealt with “iron fist".
Meanwhile, he categorically stated that there is no place for terrorists and their facilitators in Pakistan. He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the recent bomb blasts.
The caretaker minister also shared his views on Nawaz Sharif’s plan to return to Pakistan. He said if the PML-N supremo returns and take part in politics, it would be encouraging.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 2, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.1
|773.1
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|36.74
|37.09
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.79
|41.19
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,800 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,870.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Karachi
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Quetta
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Attock
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Multan
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
