Security personnel involved in smuggling to face court martial, jail in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said Monday that any personnel of security forces found involved in cross-border smuggling would face court martial and imprisonment.

His statement comes as the government has launched massive crackdown on smuggling of commodities and dollars to Afghanistan after the national economy worsened due to illegal activities.

The national-level action proved fruitful as Pakistani rupee has made significant recovery against the dollar in both interbank and open markets after dipping to record low.

Addressing a presser, Bugti said the involvement of security forces’ personnel in smuggling could not be ruled out as the items are transported to the neighbouring country via trucks “and not camels”.

He revealed that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir had clearly conveyed it to military personnel that anyone from security forces involved in cross border smuggling would face court martial and such elements would also be put behind the bars.

The interior minister further said that stern actions were being taken by the government against smugglers. He said all illegal activities, including hawala and hundi, will be dealt with “iron fist".

Meanwhile, he categorically stated that there is no place for terrorists and their facilitators in Pakistan. He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the recent bomb blasts.

The caretaker minister also shared his views on Nawaz Sharif’s plan to return to Pakistan. He said if the PML-N supremo returns and take part in politics, it would be encouraging.