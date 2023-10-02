Pakistani celebs shower Mahira Khan with love on her wedding

In a picturesque ceremony held in Bhurban, Lollywood sweetheart Mahira Khan tied the knot with the entrepreneur Salim Karim. The event was nothing short of a dreamy affair, as evidenced by the heartwarming videos shared by Mahira's manager, Anushay Talha Khan, and her brother, Hissan Khan.

In these clips, we witnessed the radiant bride gracefully walking down the aisle towards her waiting groom, with their emotional embrace drawing cheers from the delighted wedding guests. This enchanting occasion was beautifully captured by the talented Izzah Shaheen Malik.

Despite the secrecy surrounding their wedding, speculations were rife about Mahira's choice of attire. It was rumoured that she would don the creations of the renowned designer Faraz Manan, and this speculation turned out to be true, as the celebrated atelier proudly shared the star's bridal look on Instagram. Mahira's bridal ensemble, designed by Faraz Manan, was a departure from the conventional bridal attire. She opted for a white lehenga choli with a matching dupatta. The intricate embellishments and sequin work on the elaborate skirt added a touch of opulence, while the deep-necked choli allowed her exquisite diamond neckpiece to shine.

The stunning bride further enhanced her appearance by elegantly draping two dupattas. One was gracefully arranged over her head, with pleats flowing over her shoulder, while the other served as a veil. Both dupattas featured intricate scalloped embroidery and delicate sequin detailing, adding to her overall grace and charm. Mahira Khan's bridal look was completed with a striking diamond neckpiece, matching earrings, a delicate tika, and an engagement ring. Her makeup was subtle and tasteful, featuring gelled-back brows, mascara-coated eyes, and a soft blush-pink lip.

Videos from Khan's special day quickly went viral on social media, captivating audiences worldwide. While we have had a glimpse of Mahira's mesmerizing bridal ensemble, the identity of Salim Karim's chosen designer remains a mystery. He looked dapper in a black sherwani paired with matching pyjamas and an icy blue turban.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-10-02/1696249763-5862.mp4

API Response: No news found against this URL: https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-10-02/1696249763-5862.mp4

Many celebs including Yashma Gill, Yasir Nawaz, Sammar Jafri, Aiman Muneeb and many more took to their Instagram stories to wish the Superstar diva.