Hania Aamir sizzles in all-black glam look at Lux Style Awards

On Friday night, the entire Lollywood walked in at the Lux Style Awards 2023, and celebs posed on the red carpet, looking simply stunning.
Pakistani actress Hania Aamir set pulses racing with her latest Instagram post, featuring her in a stunning all-black ethnic outfit. The diva looked every bit of a fashionista in the contemporary design by Faiza Saqlain, which she paired with emerald studs.
Taking to Instagram, she didn't disappoint her loyal fans as she shared glimpses of her transformation for a prestigious award night. In the captivating GRWM reel, set to the catchy Punjabi track 'White Brown Black' by Indian artists Karan Aujla, Jaani, and Avvy Sra, Hania flawlessly transitioned from her natural look to long, glamorous locks with extensions.
She playfully captioned the subsequent two-picture gallery with "moves," capturing the essence of her dynamic fashion choices.
Aamir's post was showered with love from fans and fashionistas alike, with many praising her for her impeccable sense of style.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-07/1696672585-3408.jpeg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-07/1696672589-2128.jpeg
On the acting front, Aamir is set to make her Netflix debut with Pakistan’s first-ever Netflix show, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 7, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.5
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.2
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs191,800 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 164,440.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Karachi
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Islamabad
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Peshawar
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Quetta
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Sialkot
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Attock
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Gujranwala
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Jehlum
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Multan
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Gujrat
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Nawabshah
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Chakwal
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Hyderabad
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Nowshehra
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Sargodha
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Faisalabad
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
|Mirpur
|PKR 191,800
|PKR 2,215
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.