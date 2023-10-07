Hania Aamir sizzles in all-black glam look at Lux Style Awards

On Friday night, the entire Lollywood walked in at the Lux Style Awards 2023, and celebs posed on the red carpet, looking simply stunning.

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir set pulses racing with her latest Instagram post, featuring her in a stunning all-black ethnic outfit. The diva looked every bit of a fashionista in the contemporary design by Faiza Saqlain, which she paired with emerald studs.

Taking to Instagram, she didn't disappoint her loyal fans as she shared glimpses of her transformation for a prestigious award night. In the captivating GRWM reel, set to the catchy Punjabi track 'White Brown Black' by Indian artists Karan Aujla, Jaani, and Avvy Sra, Hania flawlessly transitioned from her natural look to long, glamorous locks with extensions.

She playfully captioned the subsequent two-picture gallery with "moves," capturing the essence of her dynamic fashion choices.

Aamir's post was showered with love from fans and fashionistas alike, with many praising her for her impeccable sense of style.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-07/1696672585-3408.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-07/1696672589-2128.jpeg

On the acting front, Aamir is set to make her Netflix debut with Pakistan’s first-ever Netflix show, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.