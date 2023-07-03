Search

Hania Aamir's endearing mother-daughter moment melts hearts

Maheen Khawaja 07:34 PM | 3 Jul, 2023
Source: Hania Aamir (Instagram)

Lollywood's beloved actress, Hania Aamir, has once again captivated the internet with a series of stunning pictures that have set social media ablaze.

Celebrating Eid Ul Adha in style, the "Titli" star chose to wear a breathtaking blue sharara from Maya Ali's clothing line, radiating sheer elegance and beauty. She also delighted her fans by sharing a carousel of precious moments spent with her mother and family, instantly becoming the centre of attention across various social media platforms.

The first picture unveiled a candid moment between  Aamir and her mother. Playfully affectionate, Aamir's mother couldn't resist playfully squishing her daughter's face. 

"Mubarak eid recap" captioned the 26-year-old.

On the professional front, Aamir enjoys multiple successful projects under her belt including Na Maloom Afraad 2, Parwaaz Hay Junoon, Load Wedding, Superstar, Mein Rehne Do, Anaa, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.

