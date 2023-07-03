Hania Aamir's endearing mother-daughter moment melts hearts

Lollywood's beloved actress, Hania Aamir, has once again captivated the internet with a series of stunning pictures that have set social media ablaze.
Celebrating Eid Ul Adha in style, the "Titli" star chose to wear a breathtaking blue sharara from Maya Ali's clothing line, radiating sheer elegance and beauty. She also delighted her fans by sharing a carousel of precious moments spent with her mother and family, instantly becoming the centre of attention across various social media platforms.
The first picture unveiled a candid moment between Aamir and her mother. Playfully affectionate, Aamir's mother couldn't resist playfully squishing her daughter's face.
"Mubarak eid recap" captioned the 26-year-old.
On the professional front, Aamir enjoys multiple successful projects under her belt including Na Maloom Afraad 2, Parwaaz Hay Junoon, Load Wedding, Superstar, Mein Rehne Do, Anaa, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gains momentum against the dollar on the first working day of the week, as trading resumed after Eid ul Adha holidays.
During the trading, Rupee moved up Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market.
Rupee claws back as the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.
Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
