From USA to Malta: Komal Rizvi's wedding takes on a magical masquerade theme

Komal Rizvi, a versatile artist with over two decades of experience, has made a significant mark in the entertainment industry. From enchanting audiences with her soulful songs to showcase her acting prowess on the screen, Komal has consistently been impressed with her talent.

Recently, she found love once again, embarking on a new chapter of her life and receiving immense support from her family and friends.

Currently, Rizvi and her family are joyously celebrating her wedding in Malta. Surrounded by the picturesque landscapes of Malta, they are creating cherished memories filled with love and happiness. The festivities are infused with fun and joy as they come together to celebrate Komal's newfound happiness.

Her brother, Hasan Rizvi shared the special day via an Instagram reel with the caption "The Masquerade Night ????" Stepping into the enchanting masquerade theme, everyone embraced the magical atmosphere with their attire. Rizvi stole the spotlight in a sleeveless ivory bejewelled fitted dress, elegantly displaying a small leg slit. Completing her captivating look, she adorned a mysterious mask. Not to be outdone, her husband exuded charm and sophistication in a timelessly classic black tuxedo, epitomizing dapper style at its finest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hasan Rizvi (@hasanrizvi.official)

On the work front, Rizvi debuted as a singer with the song Bauji Bauji Bhangra Sade Naal Paoji. She then ventured into the drama industry with Hawaain in 1997, Lehrein Kabhi Kabhi, Teesra Peher, and Samandar Hai Darmiyan. She was recently seen in Tanaa Banaa and Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut.

Apart from her successful career, Rizvi also hosted popular shows including Karachi Nights With Komal and Mornings With Komal. She is also an entrepreneur with her skincare line TrulyKomal.