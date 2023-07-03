From USA to Malta: Komal Rizvi's wedding takes on a magical masquerade theme

Komal Rizvi, a versatile artist with over two decades of experience, has made a significant mark in the entertainment industry. From enchanting audiences with her soulful songs to showcase her acting prowess on the screen, Komal has consistently been impressed with her talent.
Recently, she found love once again, embarking on a new chapter of her life and receiving immense support from her family and friends.
Currently, Rizvi and her family are joyously celebrating her wedding in Malta. Surrounded by the picturesque landscapes of Malta, they are creating cherished memories filled with love and happiness. The festivities are infused with fun and joy as they come together to celebrate Komal's newfound happiness.
Her brother, Hasan Rizvi shared the special day via an Instagram reel with the caption "The Masquerade Night ????" Stepping into the enchanting masquerade theme, everyone embraced the magical atmosphere with their attire. Rizvi stole the spotlight in a sleeveless ivory bejewelled fitted dress, elegantly displaying a small leg slit. Completing her captivating look, she adorned a mysterious mask. Not to be outdone, her husband exuded charm and sophistication in a timelessly classic black tuxedo, epitomizing dapper style at its finest.
On the work front, Rizvi debuted as a singer with the song Bauji Bauji Bhangra Sade Naal Paoji. She then ventured into the drama industry with Hawaain in 1997, Lehrein Kabhi Kabhi, Teesra Peher, and Samandar Hai Darmiyan. She was recently seen in Tanaa Banaa and Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut.
Apart from her successful career, Rizvi also hosted popular shows including Karachi Nights With Komal and Mornings With Komal. She is also an entrepreneur with her skincare line TrulyKomal.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gains momentum against the dollar on the first working day of the week, as trading resumed after Eid ul Adha holidays.
During the trading, Rupee moved up Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market.
Rupee claws back as the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.
Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
