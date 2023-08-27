Internet companies increase package prices by 10–15 percent

ISLAMABAD – Internet service providers in Pakistan have announced an increase in internet package prices between 10% and 15% due to the inflationary pressure and devaluation of currency.

In this regard, a number of businesses have notified their consumers through SMS and email that new rates will be effective on September 1, 2023.

The decision will affect millions of internet users across the nation.

The service providers said that cost of running a business had gone out of control therefore an increase in the rates was unavoidable.