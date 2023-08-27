Internet companies increase package prices by 10–15 percent

ISLAMABAD – Internet service providers in Pakistan have announced an increase in internet package prices between 10% and 15% due to the inflationary pressure and devaluation of currency.
In this regard, a number of businesses have notified their consumers through SMS and email that new rates will be effective on September 1, 2023.
The decision will affect millions of internet users across the nation.
The service providers said that cost of running a business had gone out of control therefore an increase in the rates was unavoidable.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 23, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|314.2
|317.45
|Euro
|EUR
|339
|341.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|398
|402
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85
|86.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.5
|84.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.98
|804.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.28
|41.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.67
|44.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|967.24
|976.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.86
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.15
|787.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,100 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,710.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Karachi
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Quetta
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Attock
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Multan
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,738
