Viral dance girl’s new video sets internet on fire
05:32 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
Share
Pakistani girl Ayesha has now taken over the internet, and social media with her dance video. She performed on the song, “Mera Dil Ye Pukara Aaja”.
Now, an acting video of viral girl Mano has spread like wildfire viral with her killer dance video on Lata's song Mera Dil Yeh Pukaray Ajaa.
Moreover, the rising star has left her fans stunned with a new video she posted on her Instagram account. The aforementioned video shows the TikTok star trapping his friends.
View this post on Instagram
Viral dance girl Ayesha’s latest sun-kissed ... 12:53 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
Ayesha, a Bahawalpur-based girl, became a social media sensation overnight after her video of dancing to an Indian song ...
Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed
05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood03:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022
- TLP rejects allegations of planning attack on PTI long march in ...07:09 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
-
-
- President approves Lt Gen Asim Munir's appointment as COAS, Lt Gen ...06:22 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Shell Pakistan signs ABHI as first customer for voluntary carbon ...06:20 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
-
- Viral dance girl’s new video sets internet on fire05:32 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Ali Gul Pir hilariously recreates the viral interview of 'Rabia'05:03 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022