Viral dance girl’s new video sets internet on fire

Pakistani girl Ayesha has now taken over the internet, and social media with her dance video. She performed on the song, “Mera Dil Ye Pukara Aaja”.

Now, an acting video of viral girl Mano has spread like wildfire viral with her killer dance video on Lata's song Mera Dil Yeh Pukaray Ajaa.

Moreover, the rising star has left her fans stunned with a new video she posted on her Instagram account. The aforementioned video shows the TikTok star trapping his friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Pakistan Drama Page (@allpakdramapageofficial)