Shell Pakistan signs ABHI as first customer for voluntary carbon compensation offer
Share
KARACHI – Shell Pakistan Limited signed ABHI, Pakistan’s first financial wellness platform, as its first official customer for the launch of its new voluntary carbon compensation program. This program provides an avenue for all ABHI employees who are using Shell Fuel Cards to offset hard-to-abate carbon emissions from their fuel consumption by using Shell’s global portfolio of carbon credits. ABHI will be compensating for unavoidable carbon emissions generated from their sales fleet across Karachi, Lahore & Islamabad.
These credits are generated from carbon compensation projects, including both nature projects, such as conservation, afforestation, and so on, and projects from other methodologies, operating around the world. These projects help avoid or remove greenhouse gas emissions. The emission reductions are independently verified by internationally recognized standards, e.g. Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) and Climate, Community & Biodiversity Standards (CCB), and carbon credits are issued. Some of these projects further promote the safeguarding of wildlife and communities and support some of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Speaking at the ceremony, Managing Director and General Manager Mobility for Shell Pakistan, Mr. Waqar Siddiqui, stated that “Shell’s approach to emissions reduction follows, the ‘avoid-reduce-compensate’ mitigation hierarchy. We recommend this approach to our partners and customers across sectors to accelerate the transition to net zero emissions. The use of high-quality carbon credits is one of the viable ways to mitigate hard-to-abate emissions. We are pleased to support ABHI on their decarbonization journey.”
Omair Ansari, CEO, and Co-Founder at ABHI added “Shell is leading global initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and ABHI is proud to be a part of it. ABHI being a fast-growing fintech understands environmental responsibility and always looks forward to supporting climate-friendly initiatives. While we empower people financially, we believe in enabling social change along the way.”
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood03:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022
- TLP rejects allegations of planning attack on PTI long march in ...07:09 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
-
-
- President approves Lt Gen Asim Munir's appointment as COAS, Lt Gen ...06:22 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Shell Pakistan signs ABHI as first customer for voluntary carbon ...06:20 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
-
- Viral dance girl’s new video sets internet on fire05:32 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Ali Gul Pir hilariously recreates the viral interview of 'Rabia'05:03 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022