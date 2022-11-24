President approves Lt Gen Asim Munir's appointment as COAS, Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad as CJCSC
ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi Thursday signed a summary for appointment of Lieutenant General Asim Munir as next chief of Pakistan Army and Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).
The development has ended uncertainty, which started after President Alvi went to Lahore to hold consultation with PTI Chairman Imran Khan to discuss appointments at highest positions in the military after a summary was sent to him for approval.
Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz finalised the names for the top army posts after discussing the matter in a cabinet meeting.
PM Shehbaz picks Lt Gen Asim Munir as Pakistan's ... 11:37 AM | 24 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday chose Lt Gen Asim Munir and Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as ...
Lt Gen Munir, who has also served as Pakistan's chief spy, will take over from outgoing COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is set to retire on November 29.
Reports said that General Asim Munir and General Sahir Shamshad Mirza will visit the Aiwan-e-Sadar later today where he will hold separate meetings with President Alvi.
