Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to tie the knot in January 2023
Share
Bollywood lovebirds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul romance might have been open for a long time but the rumour mill is currently abuzz that the rumoured beaus are all set to tie the knot in January, 2023.
Reportedly, the couple has been dating for the past three years and now their wedding is finally on the cards. The wedding dates were continuously pushed forward because of Rahul’s busy schedule.
The reports revealed that the wedding preps are now going on in a full swing and will most likely take place next year in January at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow.
The sources close to the development revealed added: “The wedding will be attended not just by families but also dignitaries from all walks of life. Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana want to leave no stone unturned to make sure Athiya gets her dream wedding.”
One of their common friends unveiled, said: “They have kept all the planning very hush-hush. No one knows the exact dates, but it’s most likely to happen between January and March 2023.”
Earlier, Shetty made her relationship Instagram official with KL Rahul a few months ago, reports IndiaToday.
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to tie the knot in ... 07:52 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
Bollywood couples have been taking the next step in their relationship and the latest duo to tie the knot is Athiya ...
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood03:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022
- TLP rejects allegations of planning attack on PTI long march in ...07:09 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
-
-
- President approves Lt Gen Asim Munir's appointment as COAS, Lt Gen ...06:22 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Shell Pakistan signs ABHI as first customer for voluntary carbon ...06:20 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
-
- Viral dance girl’s new video sets internet on fire05:32 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Ali Gul Pir hilariously recreates the viral interview of 'Rabia'05:03 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022