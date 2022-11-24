Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to tie the knot in January 2023

06:40 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to tie the knot in January 2023
Source: Instagram
Share

Bollywood lovebirds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul romance might have been open for a long time but the rumour mill is currently abuzz that the rumoured beaus are all set to tie the knot in January, 2023.

Reportedly, the couple has been dating for the past three years and now their wedding is finally on the cards. The wedding dates were continuously pushed forward because of Rahul’s busy schedule.

The reports revealed that the wedding preps are now going on in a full swing and will most likely take place next year in January at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow.

The sources close to the development revealed added: “The wedding will be attended not just by families but also dignitaries from all walks of life. Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana want to leave no stone unturned to make sure Athiya gets her dream wedding.”

One of their common friends unveiled, said: “They have kept all the planning very hush-hush. No one knows the exact dates, but it’s most likely to happen between January and March 2023.”

Earlier, Shetty made her relationship Instagram official with KL Rahul a few months ago, reports IndiaToday.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to tie the knot in ... 07:52 PM | 6 Sep, 2022

Bollywood couples have been taking the next step in their relationship and the latest duo to tie the knot is Athiya ...

More From This Category
Mathira's new bold video sets internet on fire
07:06 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
Viral dance girl’s new video sets internet on ...
05:32 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
Ali Gul Pir hilariously recreates the viral ...
05:03 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
Iqra Aziz celebrates her 25th birthday with ...
04:38 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
Hasnain Lehri confirms his relationship with ...
04:09 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
Bollywood’s Richa Chadha under fire for ...
02:15 PM | 24 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed
05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mathira's new bold video sets internet on fire
07:06 PM | 24 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr