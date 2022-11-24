Lt Gen Asim Munir’s retirement frozen till assuming COAS post
Share
ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has approved a summary to extend retirement period of Lieutenant General Asim Munir regarding his promotion as Chief of Army Staff awaits approval from President Arif Alvi.
Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir revealed the development, stating that prime minister and defence minister had authority to retain the services of any army officer by holding his retirement.
Lt Gen Asim Munir, who was slated to retire on November 27, was named as next army by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier in the day.
Dastgir said that President Alvi could not show the summary about top army appointments to PTI chief Imran Khan as it is a secret communication.
He said that president would land in trouble if he shares the document with Imran Khan. He said that it was up to the president he resolves the issue amicable or create mess up in it.
#ArmyChiefappointment: President Alvi meets ... 03:39 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
LAHORE – PTI leader Faward Chaudhry said on Thursday that President Arif Alvi had flown back to Islamabad after ...
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood03:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022
- TLP rejects allegations of planning attack on PTI long march in ...07:09 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
-
-
- President approves Lt Gen Asim Munir's appointment as COAS, Lt Gen ...06:22 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Shell Pakistan signs ABHI as first customer for voluntary carbon ...06:20 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
-
- Viral dance girl’s new video sets internet on fire05:32 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Ali Gul Pir hilariously recreates the viral interview of 'Rabia'05:03 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022