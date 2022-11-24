Lt Gen Asim Munir’s retirement frozen till assuming COAS post

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has approved a summary to extend retirement period of Lieutenant General Asim Munir regarding his promotion as Chief of Army Staff awaits approval from President Arif Alvi.

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir revealed the development, stating that prime minister and defence minister had authority to retain the services of any army officer by holding his retirement.

Lt Gen Asim Munir, who was slated to retire on November 27, was named as next army by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier in the day.

Dastgir said that President Alvi could not show the summary about top army appointments to PTI chief Imran Khan as it is a secret communication.

He said that president would land in trouble if he shares the document with Imran Khan. He said that it was up to the president he resolves the issue amicable or create mess up in it.