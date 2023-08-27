Asia Cup 2023 final match ticket prices, where to book?

LAHORE - The ticket costs have been made public by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the Asia Cup 2023 final which has been scheduled for 17th September.

Eagerly awaited match at R. Premadasa Intl. Cricket Stadium, Colombo, range from Rs. 14,500 to Rs. 58,000.

Block C and D lower level ticket price stands at Rs 14,500 while Block-B and Block-C lower level ticket prices are Rs 34,800.

Block-A, upper level and Block-B upper level ticket prices are Rs 43,500 while Block-C and Block-D ticket prices are Rs 29,000.

Grand Stand Top Level V-VIP tickets prices are Rs. 58,000 each.

Match ticket sales have started 6:30 p.m. today.