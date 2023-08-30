Search

PAKvNEP: Babar Azam hits first century of Asia Cup 2023

This is the 19th ODI century of Pakistan's captain

30 Aug, 2023
MULTAN – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam smashed first century of this year’s Asia Cup tournament in opening match against Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium. 

This is the 19th ODI hundred by the World No. 1 ODI batter as he helped the team to make speedy recovery after early losses in the ongoing match. He achieved the milestone in 109 balls.  

“Babar Azam now has as many international hundreds as Pakistan legends Javed Miandad and Saeed Anwar,” said International Cricket Council (ICC) in a social media post on X. 

Exactly 19 years ago, Babar Azam had smashed an unbeaten century to power Pakistan U-23 to a comfortable nine-wicket win over Nepal in the ACC Emerging Teams Cup. 

Asia Cup 2023 opener: PAKvNEP

In the Asia Cup opener, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first against Nepal. 

Babar Azam total Centuries in international Cricket

