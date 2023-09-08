Rain may disrupt India's Super Four match versus Pakistan on September 10.

Rain has impacted both of India's group-stage matches in the current Asia Cup. Their first game, against Pakistan, was abandoned after the first innings at Pallekele, and their second, against Nepal, was also affected until the rain stopped just in time for a 23-over second innings which India won using DLS method.

Colombo See 7-Day Forecast

Here is the most recent weather updates

Over the last week, Colombo has had significant rain. Even some locations have experienced flooding.

AccuWeather estimates that there is a 75% probability of rain. The afternoon is expected to bring thunderstorms. At night, there is a greater than 95% chance of rain.

On September 10, Colombo is expected to see rain and temperatures between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius. Rain is likely to fall during thunderstorms, with a probability of 30 to 50 percent.

With a 90% probability of rain on the day, Weather.com forecast is just as grim as AccuWeather's.

On the other side, Hambantota, the second location recommended for the Colombo leg of the Asia Cup, has a somewhat clearer outlook for September 10. Both AccuWeather and weather.com forecast a 40% chance of rain with isolated thunderstorms that are intended to be less intense than those forecast for Colombo.