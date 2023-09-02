Search

Asia Cup 2023PakistanSports

Who will win Asia Cup 2023 clash between Pakistan and India? Answer and get chance to win prizes

Web Desk 11:02 AM | 2 Sep, 2023
Pakistan vs India Asia Cup match

KANDY – The never-ending charm of the Pakistan-India cricket match continues and Asian giants will take on today at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

The high-octane moment is inching closer as the biggest rivalry of the cricket world is set to unfold today September 2, with showers likely to disrupt today's game.

Submit your answer by filling out the form mentioned below and get chances to win exciting prizes.

Men in Green started the tournament on an explosive note after beating Nepal by 238 runs in the event’s opener and Team India will play the tournament with one of its finest players.

Two nuclear-armed neighbors are in a Group A match. The hype around today’s game is much more as high-powered clash will set the tone for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 and today’s performance in the will set psychological tone for the World Cup.

Earlier, fans were disappointed due to the threats looming over the Pakistan vs India clash, however latest weather update shows a lesser chance of rain during the match in the central Sri Lankan city of Kandy.

Weather report shows chances of showers around 2.30 pm, while fans and players are nervously keeping an eye on the skies.

Both teams will share a point each if today’s high octane game is washed out. Men in Green will thereby qualify for the Super Fours stage while Rohit led squad will need to avoid defeat to advance to next round.

PAKvIND: Pakistan all set to face India in high octane Asia Cup clash today

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Will spectators get refund if Asia Cup matches are abandoned due to rain?

01:28 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

Kandy latest weather update ahead of Pakistan-India Asia Cup clash

01:05 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live streaming details here

11:58 AM | 2 Sep, 2023

Good news for cricket fans as Kandy weather improves ahead of Pakistan vs India Asia Cup ...

10:08 AM | 2 Sep, 2023

PAKvIND: Pakistan all set to face India in high octane Asia Cup clash today

09:42 AM | 2 Sep, 2023

Exclusive video of Pakistan, India teams practicing ahead of Asia Cup 2023 clash

11:59 PM | 1 Sep, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

Will spectators get refund if Asia Cup matches are abandoned due to ...

01:28 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 2 September, 2023

08:42 AM | 2 Sep, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 2, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 02, 2023 (day).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 329.9 332.65
Euro EUR 354 357
UK Pound Sterling GBP 410.9 415
U.A.E Dirham AED 89.6 90.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 87.25 88
Australian Dollar AUD 207.9 210.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 810.37 818.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 236.6 239
China Yuan CNY 41.86 42.26
Danish Krone DKK 42.26 45.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.83 39.19
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 989.38 998.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.66 66.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.22 184.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 791.47 799.47
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.71 84.41
Singapore Dollar SGD 237 240
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 347.31 349.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 2, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,480.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs189,794 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 221,373.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (2 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Karachi PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Islamabad PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Peshawar PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Quetta PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Sialkot PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Attock PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Gujranwala PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Jehlum PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Multan PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Bahawalpur PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Gujrat PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Nawabshah PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Chakwal PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Hyderabad PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Nowshehra PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Sargodha PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Faisalabad PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Mirpur PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: