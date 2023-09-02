Who will win Asia Cup 2023 clash between Pakistan and India? Answer and get chance to win prizes

KANDY – The never-ending charm of the Pakistan-India cricket match continues and Asian giants will take on today at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

The high-octane moment is inching closer as the biggest rivalry of the cricket world is set to unfold today September 2, with showers likely to disrupt today's game.

Submit your answer by filling out the form mentioned below and get chances to win exciting prizes.

Men in Green started the tournament on an explosive note after beating Nepal by 238 runs in the event’s opener and Team India will play the tournament with one of its finest players.

Two nuclear-armed neighbors are in a Group A match. The hype around today’s game is much more as high-powered clash will set the tone for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 and today’s performance in the will set psychological tone for the World Cup.

Earlier, fans were disappointed due to the threats looming over the Pakistan vs India clash, however latest weather update shows a lesser chance of rain during the match in the central Sri Lankan city of Kandy.

Weather report shows chances of showers around 2.30 pm, while fans and players are nervously keeping an eye on the skies.

Both teams will share a point each if today’s high octane game is washed out. Men in Green will thereby qualify for the Super Fours stage while Rohit led squad will need to avoid defeat to advance to next round.