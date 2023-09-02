Parvez Elahi shifted to Attock Jail, where Imran Khan remains imprisoned in cipher case

LAHORE – PTI President Pervaiz Elahi has been transferred to Attock jail where his party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has already been kept.

Elahi, who has not distanced from PTI despite multiple arrests, was detained again shortly on Friday soon after his release order from the Lahore High Court in a corruption case. He is one of several PTI leaders who have been detained under the government’s crackdown on PTI leadership following the May 9 events.

It was reported that the former chief minister was supposed to be held in Adiala Jail for two weeks under 3MPO, however, the senior politician was moved to Attock Jail in late hours on Friday.

He has been kept at high-security prison facility while additional measures were taken around the penitentiary.

On Friday, the PTI President declined to do a presser for parting ways with Imran Khan-led PTI, reiterating his support for the country’s former cricket star.