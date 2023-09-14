Today’s Colombo weather update ahead of Pakistan-Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 match

Injury hit Pakistan face off co-hosts and Asia Cup holders Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Super 4 clash at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo with both sides eyeing the final spot.

The Super 4 fixture is a semifinal of sorts as the winner will advance to Sunday’s final to battle India. The match is slated to start at 2:30 pm local time as fans are curious amid prediction of rain during today’s game

Rain Update during Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match

Ahead of the game, the weather forecast service warned strong possibility of rain, with cricket lovers anxiously keeping an eye on the skies as the game washout will eliminate Team Green from the transcontinental event.

As per the latest weather update, there is around a 70 percent chance of showers in the morning and a 50 percent chance of rain in the evening in the capital of the Island nation.

Pakistan is facing do or die situation as Men in Green are eyes qualifying for the final with four points and play against India. If Sri Lanka beats Pakistan, then it will meet India in the final with four points.

Sri Lanka will qualify for the final due to its superior net run rate. Pakistan’s 228-run loss against India put its NRR in the negative.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 4 match playing squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Nawaz, Saud Shakeel, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha