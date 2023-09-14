Pakistan will lock horns with Sri Lanka in virtual semi-final in the Asia Cup Super Fours today on Thursday with the winner to face India in the final if rain doesn't spoil the excitement.

This could be the virtual semi-final against Sri Lanka for Pakistan as India is the only team to have won both Super Four games, defeating Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The Blues have qualified for the competition's final after two straight victories.

On the other side, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have split their Super Four matches, winning one and losing the other. Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan defeated Bangladesh, however, the former's NRR is slightly higher than the latter's.

Pakistan will hope that the weather will not play spoilsport as the expected wash-off could eliminate Men in Green from Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan made five changes in the team fielded against India in the Super Four match earlier this week.

Mohammad Haris, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan and Mohammad Nawaz have been included in the Playing XI as Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf.

As thousands of cricket fans will get a chance to catch a live glimpse at Colombo, millions will be watching the do or die game on TV channels and live streaming apps.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in Pakistan

The event will be aired by PTV Sports and TEN Sports channels in the South Asia country. Tamasha, a mobile application, will also provide live streaming to its customers as it has signed a deal with Ten Sports.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in India

Indian cricket fans will able to watch the match on Star Sports while the live stream coverage will be available on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD and Star Sports 1 Kannada will also broadcast the event.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in Bangladesh

The Asia Cup 2023 matches will be aired by Gazi TV in Bangladesh, with live streaming options also available in the country.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming in UK

TNT Sport 1 will broadcast the event and it will also provide live stream servicer on its app to its consumers.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live streaming in Australia

The event will be aired by Fox Sports while live streaming is available on the FOXTel app.