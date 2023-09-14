PDM spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah among 3 injured in Mastung blast

PESHAWAR – At least three people, including Pakistan Democratic Movement spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah, were injured in a blast in Mastung district of Balochistan.
Hamdullah, who is also a leader of the JUI-F and former senator, and others have been shifted to hospital for treatment. Reports said their vehicle had been targeted in the attack.
A JUI-F spokesperson confirmed the development, stating that Hamdullah is in stable condition.
More to follow...
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 14, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|374
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.2
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.25
|79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.93
|804.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|218.8
|220.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.22
|41.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.08
|43.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.28
|38.63
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.62
|3.73
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|970.8
|979.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.07
|64.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.8
|178.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|778.3
|786.3
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|82.32
|83.02
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.98
|27.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|336.14
|338.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.41
|8.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
