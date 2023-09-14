PDM spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah among 3 injured in Mastung blast

PESHAWAR – At least three people, including Pakistan Democratic Movement spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah, were injured in a blast in Mastung district of Balochistan.

Hamdullah, who is also a leader of the JUI-F and former senator, and others have been shifted to hospital for treatment. Reports said their vehicle had been targeted in the attack.

A JUI-F spokesperson confirmed the development, stating that Hamdullah is in stable condition.

More to follow...