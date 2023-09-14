Search

PakistanTop News

PDM spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah among 3 injured in Mastung blast

02:34 PM | 14 Sep, 2023
PDM spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah among 3 injured in Mastung blast
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR – At least three people, including Pakistan Democratic Movement spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah, were injured in a blast in Mastung district of Balochistan.

Hamdullah, who is also a leader of the JUI-F and former senator, and others have been shifted to hospital for treatment. Reports said their vehicle had been targeted in the attack. 

A JUI-F spokesperson confirmed the development, stating that Hamdullah is in stable condition. 

More to follow...

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:45 AM | 11 Sep, 2023

FC official martyred, eight others injured in Peshawar blast

03:30 PM | 10 Sep, 2023

MDCAT 2023: Female students among dozens arrested for cheating in test

12:46 PM | 5 Sep, 2023

Priest injured in Faisalabad attack

08:33 PM | 21 Aug, 2023

Pakistani civilian martyred, three injured in Indian firing across LoC

09:26 AM | 20 Aug, 2023

18 burnt alive, 15 injured in bus-pick up collision near Pindi ...

12:08 PM | 13 Aug, 2023

Terrorist killed, 3 injured in Gwadar’s security operation

Advertisement

Latest

03:36 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

US cipher case: Bail petitions of Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi denied

Horoscope

09:02 AM | 14 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 14, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 374
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.2 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.25 79
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 796.93 804.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 218.8 220.1
China Yuan CNY 41.22 41.62
Danish Krone DKK 43.08 43.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.28 38.63
Indian Rupee INR 3.62 3.73
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 970.8 979.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.07 64.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.8 178.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 778.3 786.3
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 82.32 83.02
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.98 27.28
Swiss Franc CHF 336.14 338.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.41 8.56

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 14 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 14 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: