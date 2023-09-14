PTI raises objections as UK ambassador meets CEC after US envoy visits ECP

ISLAMABAD – British High Commissioner Jane Marriott held a meeting with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) chairman as the South Asia country is gearing for polls.

The “important introductory meeting” with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has raised eyebrows as it comes days US Ambassador Donald Blome held a meeting with the ECP chief.

Marriot shares development on social media platform X, saying: “Important introductory meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja at @ECP_Paksitan today”.

“We agreed that it’s crucial the country sees free, credible, transparent and inclusive elections in line with the law,” she wrote.

PTI is among others, who have raised questions over meetings of the diplomats with the CEC. PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan in a social media post said visit of Marriot to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) office “defies logic as to its merit & intentions”.

“Supreme Court of Pakistan, in its detailed judgement, held the CEC guilty of violation of the constitution by refusing to hold elections within the stipulated period. He is now repeating his performance in lieu of the national elections which constitute the bedrock of democracy in the country. Calling upon a contemner of the constitution is like applauding him for his misdeeds,” he added.

“Will she allow such an act to be enacted in her own country? Are we revisiting a colonial past? Like they say, old habits die hard. It is time for @JaneMarriottUK to walk out of that horrid past, stop acting the vicereine & display some consideration to the dominant public sentiment,” he questioned.