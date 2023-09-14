PTI raises objections as UK ambassador meets CEC after US envoy visits ECP

ISLAMABAD – British High Commissioner Jane Marriott held a meeting with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) chairman as the South Asia country is gearing for polls.
The “important introductory meeting” with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has raised eyebrows as it comes days US Ambassador Donald Blome held a meeting with the ECP chief.
Marriot shares development on social media platform X, saying: “Important introductory meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja at @ECP_Paksitan today”.
“We agreed that it’s crucial the country sees free, credible, transparent and inclusive elections in line with the law,” she wrote.
PTI is among others, who have raised questions over meetings of the diplomats with the CEC. PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan in a social media post said visit of Marriot to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) office “defies logic as to its merit & intentions”.
“Supreme Court of Pakistan, in its detailed judgement, held the CEC guilty of violation of the constitution by refusing to hold elections within the stipulated period. He is now repeating his performance in lieu of the national elections which constitute the bedrock of democracy in the country. Calling upon a contemner of the constitution is like applauding him for his misdeeds,” he added.
“Will she allow such an act to be enacted in her own country? Are we revisiting a colonial past? Like they say, old habits die hard. It is time for @JaneMarriottUK to walk out of that horrid past, stop acting the vicereine & display some consideration to the dominant public sentiment,” he questioned.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 14, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|374
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.2
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.25
|79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.93
|804.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|218.8
|220.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.22
|41.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.08
|43.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.28
|38.63
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.62
|3.73
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|970.8
|979.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.07
|64.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.8
|178.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|778.3
|786.3
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|82.32
|83.02
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.98
|27.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|336.14
|338.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.41
|8.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
