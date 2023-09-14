Search

NC member Shahid Khokhar lauds Pak team's performance in SAFF U16 Championship

LAHORE – Shahid Niaz Khokhar, a member of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC), expressed his admiration for the performance of the Pakistan U-16 football team at the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U16 Championship in Bhutan. 

Addressing the Pakistan U-16 football team, alongside coaches, officials, and Basalat Mirza of Candyland, during a reception held by Candyland in honor of the team's achievements, Shahid Khokhar said, "I have immense pride for our remarkable Pakistan U-16 football team, who recently participated in the SAFF U-16 Championship in Bhutan. This was an extraordinary journey, and the spirit, dedication, and performance of our young players deserve recognition."

Khokhar continued, saying, "In this tournament, our young talents displayed their unwavering determination to the game. They faced formidable opponents on foreign soil and came out victorious not once but twice, leaving an indelible mark on this international stage." 

"Our journey began with a thrilling 2-1 victory against Bhutan, a testament to our team's grit and potential. The following match saw an even more impressive performance as we secured a convincing 3-0 victory against the Maldives," he added. 

Khokhar acknowledged the setback in the third match against Bangladesh in the semifinal, with a narrow 1-2 loss, saying, "Setbacks provide us with the opportunity to learn, grow, and come back even stronger." 

"I want to commend each and every player for their exceptional effort and dedication. You have proven that you possess the spirit and ability to excel at the highest levels of the sport. Your commitment to representing Pakistan on an international stage is truly commendable,” he stated.  

"As we move forward, I want to assure you that the Pakistan Football Federation is fully committed to your development. We will provide you with the best training and resources to enhance your skills and abilities. Our goal is to prepare you for future international endeavors, where you can not only compete but also excel and bring glory to our beloved nation," Shahid Khokhar concluded.

