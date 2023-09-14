NC member Shahid Khokhar lauds Pak team's performance in SAFF U16 Championship

LAHORE – Shahid Niaz Khokhar, a member of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC), expressed his admiration for the performance of the Pakistan U-16 football team at the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U16 Championship in Bhutan.
Addressing the Pakistan U-16 football team, alongside coaches, officials, and Basalat Mirza of Candyland, during a reception held by Candyland in honor of the team's achievements, Shahid Khokhar said, "I have immense pride for our remarkable Pakistan U-16 football team, who recently participated in the SAFF U-16 Championship in Bhutan. This was an extraordinary journey, and the spirit, dedication, and performance of our young players deserve recognition."
Khokhar continued, saying, "In this tournament, our young talents displayed their unwavering determination to the game. They faced formidable opponents on foreign soil and came out victorious not once but twice, leaving an indelible mark on this international stage."
"Our journey began with a thrilling 2-1 victory against Bhutan, a testament to our team's grit and potential. The following match saw an even more impressive performance as we secured a convincing 3-0 victory against the Maldives," he added.
Khokhar acknowledged the setback in the third match against Bangladesh in the semifinal, with a narrow 1-2 loss, saying, "Setbacks provide us with the opportunity to learn, grow, and come back even stronger."
"I want to commend each and every player for their exceptional effort and dedication. You have proven that you possess the spirit and ability to excel at the highest levels of the sport. Your commitment to representing Pakistan on an international stage is truly commendable,” he stated.
"As we move forward, I want to assure you that the Pakistan Football Federation is fully committed to your development. We will provide you with the best training and resources to enhance your skills and abilities. Our goal is to prepare you for future international endeavors, where you can not only compete but also excel and bring glory to our beloved nation," Shahid Khokhar concluded.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 14, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|374
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.2
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.25
|79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.93
|804.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|218.8
|220.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.22
|41.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.08
|43.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.28
|38.63
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.62
|3.73
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|970.8
|979.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.07
|64.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.8
|178.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|778.3
|786.3
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|82.32
|83.02
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.98
|27.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|336.14
|338.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.41
|8.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.