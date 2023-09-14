Search

Pakistan

US cipher case: Bail petitions of Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi denied

03:36 PM | 14 Sep, 2023
Imran Khan
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani courts on Thursday rejected the bail petitions of former prime minister Imran Khan and his foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the US cipher case.

The top leaders of former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) are being tried under colonial-era Officials' Secret Act.

Special court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the bail petitions and reserved the verdict after PTI's legal team completed their arguments. 

Later, the judge announced the reserved verdict, turning down the post-arrest bail pleas of Imran Khan and Qureshi. 

Earlier today, the same court established under the Official Secrets Act granted pre-arrest bail to PTI leader Asad Umar in the case after the FIA lawyer informed court that his arrest was not required at this stage. 

Judge Zulqarnain approved the PTI leader's bail against the surety bond of Rs50,000. He also observed that Umar had expressed willingness to join the investigation in the case but the prosecution did not interrogate him. 

He directed the FIA to inform the PTI leader in advance if his arrest is required in the case. 

Last month, the FIA registered the case against PTI chief Khan and Qureshi under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly losing and misusing the classified documents for their political gains. 

Subsequently, both leaders were taken into custody for interrogation in the case. 
A day earlier, the special court extended Imran and Qureshi's judicial remand till September 26 in the cipher case.

Asad Umar granted bail in cipher case as Imran Khan, Qureshi remain behind bars

