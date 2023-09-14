Maulana Tariq Jamil reacts after Mufti Anas, Sana Khan name son after him

LAHORE – Maulana Tariq Jamil is globally recognised for his efforts to promote Islamic teachings with his polite preaching style.

Recently, the preacher appeared in a podcast produced by social media star Nadir Ali. During the session, the religious scholar expressed her view on range of topics, including Bollywood celebrities who have found inspiration in his full of thoughts speeches.

He also shared his feelings when asked about actress Sana Khan and Mufti Anas’s decision to name their son after Tariq Jamil.

Expressing gratitude, Maulana recalled that he was the source of connection between the couple. He said guidance always comes from Allah Almighty and people only become a source of inspiration in someone’s spiritual journey. “I feel blessed that this source for Sana Khan was me,” he said.

Maualana Tariq Jamil revealed that the couple had contacted him and expressed their wish to name their son after him. “I replied that I would be happy if they go for it,” he said.