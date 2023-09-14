Asad Umar granted bail in cipher case as Imran Khan, Qureshi remain behind bars

ISLAMABAD – A special court granted post-arrest bail to former minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar in the cipher case on Thursday.

Judge Abu Alhasnaat Zulqurnain took up the bail plea and gave Asad bail on surety bonds worth Rs50,000. PTI leader and close aide of the party chairman appeared in person in a special court in the federal capital to get bail.

During Thursday's hearing, a prosecutor from FIA told the court that Asad Umar’s arrest was not required as there was no incriminating evidence against him in the case yet.

Asad Umar resigned from his party position as Secretary General of PTI by condemning the attacks on 9 May in late May but continued to face multiple cases including the one related to US cipher.

Meanwhile, former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan and his second in line Shah Mahmood Qureshi are on remand in the Cipher case until September 26 as the top leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are facing cases under the Official Secrets Act.