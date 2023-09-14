Asad Umar granted bail in cipher case as Imran Khan, Qureshi remain behind bars

ISLAMABAD – A special court granted post-arrest bail to former minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar in the cipher case on Thursday.
Judge Abu Alhasnaat Zulqurnain took up the bail plea and gave Asad bail on surety bonds worth Rs50,000. PTI leader and close aide of the party chairman appeared in person in a special court in the federal capital to get bail.
During Thursday's hearing, a prosecutor from FIA told the court that Asad Umar’s arrest was not required as there was no incriminating evidence against him in the case yet.
Asad Umar resigned from his party position as Secretary General of PTI by condemning the attacks on 9 May in late May but continued to face multiple cases including the one related to US cipher.
Meanwhile, former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan and his second in line Shah Mahmood Qureshi are on remand in the Cipher case until September 26 as the top leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are facing cases under the Official Secrets Act.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 14, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|374
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.2
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.25
|79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.93
|804.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|218.8
|220.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.22
|41.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.08
|43.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.28
|38.63
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.62
|3.73
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|970.8
|979.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.07
|64.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.8
|178.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|778.3
|786.3
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|82.32
|83.02
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.98
|27.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|336.14
|338.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.41
|8.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
