Search

BusinessPakistanTop News

State Bank likely to jack up interest rate to 23pc today in Monetary Policy meeting

Web Desk
11:30 AM | 14 Sep, 2023
State Bank likely to jack up interest rate to 23pc today in Monetary Policy meeting
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan’s Monetary Policy Committee is set to meet today on Thursday to announce its monetary policy, with people familiar with the development predicting a hike in the key policy rate.

Financial experts and brokerage firms predicted a rate hike as high as 200 basis points in the key policy rate in the wake of inflationary pressure with the risk of 12-month real interest rates (RIR) remaining in negative territory for an extended period.

Pakistan’s interest rate stands at 22pc, the highest in the history of a cash-strapped country and now it could be increased by up to 23pc.

Lately, the central bank announced a Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Tuesday and added that the rate would be announced via a press release.

Last month, the State Bank turned down the report of the special meeting and said that the deliberations would take place as per routine in September.

SBP introduces structural reforms for Exchange Companies to ensure transparency

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:36 AM | 14 Sep, 2023

Pakistani rupee further moves up against US dollar, hovers around 297 ...

09:19 AM | 14 Sep, 2023

Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in do-or-die game today as rain threat ...

10:24 AM | 13 Sep, 2023

Pakistan likely to increase petrol price by up to Rs15 per litre from ...

11:44 AM | 12 Sep, 2023

US not trying to influence Pakistan elections: State Dept

05:41 PM | 9 Sep, 2023

Gas price likely to go up by 50% in Pakistan next week 

01:37 PM | 9 Sep, 2023

Punjab likely to increase property tax rate by up to 70pc after fresh ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:05 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

Pakistan braces for heavy rains this week

Horoscope

09:02 AM | 14 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 14, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 374
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.2 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.25 79
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 796.93 804.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 218.8 220.1
China Yuan CNY 41.22 41.62
Danish Krone DKK 43.08 43.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.28 38.63
Indian Rupee INR 3.62 3.73
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 970.8 979.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.07 64.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.8 178.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 778.3 786.3
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 82.32 83.02
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.98 27.28
Swiss Franc CHF 336.14 338.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.41 8.56

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 14 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 14 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 219,000 PKR 2,590

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: