State Bank likely to jack up interest rate to 23pc today in Monetary Policy meeting

KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan’s Monetary Policy Committee is set to meet today on Thursday to announce its monetary policy, with people familiar with the development predicting a hike in the key policy rate.
Financial experts and brokerage firms predicted a rate hike as high as 200 basis points in the key policy rate in the wake of inflationary pressure with the risk of 12-month real interest rates (RIR) remaining in negative territory for an extended period.
Pakistan’s interest rate stands at 22pc, the highest in the history of a cash-strapped country and now it could be increased by up to 23pc.
Lately, the central bank announced a Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Tuesday and added that the rate would be announced via a press release.
Last month, the State Bank turned down the report of the special meeting and said that the deliberations would take place as per routine in September.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 14, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|374
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.2
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.25
|79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.93
|804.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|218.8
|220.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.22
|41.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.08
|43.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.28
|38.63
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.62
|3.73
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|970.8
|979.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.07
|64.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.8
|178.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|778.3
|786.3
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|82.32
|83.02
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.98
|27.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|336.14
|338.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.41
|8.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,590
